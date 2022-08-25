GTA 6 trailer expects a reveal in October 2022

At the moment, a “full” unveiling of GTA 6 is still a long way off. Tez2, a well-known Rockstar insider, gives a hopeful idea that hints to October 2022.

Advertisement

When will the first GTA 6 trailer be released? Or, at the very least, images and actual information from Rockstar? There is no clear solution to these issues at the moment. However, established insider Tez2 has a good hypothesis that the moment may arrive as early as October 2022.

Although Rockstar Games has not confirmed any specifics regarding GTA 6, fans may anticipate the game’s trailer to be released as early as October, according to a tip from the well-known insider, Tez2.

The source refers to “the mysterious picture” as an intriguing find in Grand Theft Auto Trilogy from last year including a never-seen-before residence displayed among the UFO photo show at the Lil’ Probe. Tez2 speculates that the integration of UFO in GTA Online may coincide with the release of the GTA 6 teaser.

According to sources, the title will feature the series’ first female protagonist joined by a male counterpart; the premise behind the partnership appears to be inspired by the criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

GTA 6 will be published between April 2023 and March 2024. If this is correct, it appears that fans will be able to watch a trailer for the game later this year.