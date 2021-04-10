Over the years, vivo has been introducing premium, sleek, and trendy smartphones, each setting new trends and benchmarks. We all know Vivo as a pioneer of smartphone innovations, it introduced the world’s first phone with an in-Display Fingerprint Scanner, the first Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and even the Eye Autofocus feature for selfie capabilities. Setting the bar of smartphone photography even higher this year, vivo has introduced its first smartphone from the X series, the vivo X60 Pro in Pakistan to redefine professional smartphone photography.

Hands-on Experience: vivo X60 Pro – Top Reasons That Make It the Most Desirable Flagship of 2021

Today, we will be talking about the brand new vivo X60 Pro and all the wonders it can do! To begin with, the X60 Pro comes with an advanced imaging system co-engineered by ZEISS, an ultra-sleek and thin design, and a power-packed flagship performance.

What is so special about vivo | ZEISS?

Last year, vivo entered a strategic partnership with ZEISS to innovate the Imaging System of its high-end flagship smartphones, starting with the X series. ZEISS is a global leader in optics and optoelectronics and a pioneer in the field of professional and mobile imaging. The X60 Pro is one of the first inaugural devices in the X series to arrive with ZEISS optics.

In addition to this, the X60 Pro is also equipped with industry-leading advanced Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 that ensures a steady camera performance and reduces the problem of camera shakes. It would undoubtedly make you want to click more photos and shoot videos non-stop.

X60 Pro is a box full of some mind-blowing features that will empower you to create and explore more! For all my readers, I am hereby simplifying and offering you a first-hand account of my top observations as to why vivo, with the X60 Pro, has the potential to redefine mobile photography and many more.

Photography Redefined with ZEISS

The imaging system of the vivo X60 Pro is jointly engineered in partnership with ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years. This ultimate imaging system redefines smartphone photography, bringing it at par with professional standards yielding impressive results.

It comes with a triple rear camera set up with a 48MP Main Gimbal Camera + 13MP Wide Angle + 13MP Portrait rear camera. On the front, it comes with an advanced 32MP front camera.

The X60 Pro comes with ZEISS partnership. The significance of the vivo-ZEISS partnership is that it delivers ZEISS level proficiency and expertise to the imaging system of the X60 Pro. There is also a ZEISS dedicated filter- the classic ZEISS Biotar portrait style. The Biotar is a legendary ZEISS lens that has been a favourite amongst professional photographers for decades. It minimizes the ghosting effect in pictures caused due to lens flare. While the main subject is sharp and clear, the out-of-focus bokeh lens presents a vortex, resulting in a surreal portrait photography effect.

The reconstructed spatial depth and the bokeh model will reproduce the swirly bokeh lens effect in the X60 series.

Gimbal Stabilization 2.0

The main highlight of the smartphone is its camera module. The X60 Pro’s camera is not just loaded with premium imaging hardware but also features next-generation Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 that utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology, allowing users to obtain clear shots of objects in dynamic motion with greater accuracy. Gimbal is what you need to make your videos and photos look more professional and eliminate the camera shake that’s typical of handheld cameras.

The inbuilt Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging pushes for perfection and clarity in each pixel for higher resolution as you capture architecture, landscapes, and everything else around you. Even regular photos shot with the X60 Pro turned to be pretty excellent with pleasing colours and clarity. Gimbal tech is only taking it up a notch higher!

Excellent Night Photography

Another thing that impressed me the most is the wide set of night photography features. With Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, the camera system of the X60 Pro delivers sharp images in the dark without losing details and focus. The smartphone offers you a slew of unique camera features like Extreme Night Vision 2.0 with super large aperture and high precision AI Noise Reduction, which give you stunning shots when you shoot in extremely dark environments.

There are also several Stylish Night Filters available that enhance your night shots. The Ultra-Wide Night Mode integrates the wide-angle view combined with the night scene algorithm, making it easy to create excellent night images. ​

It features a 120° Super Wide-Angle​ and a Super Macro Camera​ that draws a focus as close as 2.5cm. The HDR Super Night Portrait features a new flash style for night portraits with full authenticity, making night scene photos more diversified and interesting. ​ The Super Pano mode gives you a 360-degree photography experience- well suited to capture shooting stars, landscapes, and skies.

Features like Pro Sports Mode and Kids Snapshots let you capture perfect moments of your kids and toddlers playing their favourite games outdoors. With stabilization effects and the excellent performance of portrait mode, you can instantly take ultra-stable and sharp photos. These features work exceedingly well even in extreme sports conditions with ultimate stability.

Cinematic Experience

The cinematic master is one of the new features that has been added to the X60 Pro. The Cinema Mode has a 2.35:1 widescreen that provides you with a cinematic visual experience. The phone is also equipped with a 3-Mic Spatial Audio Recording setup that focuses on human voices and reduces background noises.

What once would require the best and most expensive equipment is now available on your smartphone. The X60 Pro is a cinematic master with a Cinema Mode that lets you shoot a widescreen movie that is at par with the visual experience of cinematic shooting. The Video Face Beauty and HDR 10+ Video Recording further enhances the experience and video quality.

Its Memory Recaller feature refurbishes blurry old photos into clearer images with just one tap. Not just that, it also restores the colours of old black-and-white photos.

Delightful Design

Just holding the device in my hands, I could feel the premium-ness and sleekness of the device. The AG glass finish feels amazing and is somehow resistant to fingerprints. With a 7.59mm thickness, the X60 Pro might be the thinnest smartphone out there in its segment. It provides flagship-grade display quality with a curved AMOLED display it fits easily in your palm. The stunning 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen is lighter and thinner compared to traditional displays.

Powerful Performance

The smartphone offers a decent battery life to support a high-tech camera and device performance with a 4200mAh battery that comes with the additional support of 33W FlashCharge for an unstoppable smartphone experience.

The industry-leading 120Hz refresh rate allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, while the 240Hz response rate makes the screen ultra-responsive, making it perfect for gamers! It delivers flagship-level performance as it runs on the world’s leading flagship processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, offering incredible performance.

Final Verdict

Overall, the vivo X60 Pro is an excellent smartphone that has been launched in Pakistan. It comes with a great camera system, a remarkable design, and a premium build quality. There is more to this than meets the eye. If you are the one who prefers a camera centric-smartphone with a premium feel packed in a high-end device, vivo X60 Pro is the perfect choice for you!

