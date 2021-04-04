vivo announced the X60 and X60 Pro last December. Later in January, the company introduced a more powerful sibling, X60 Pro+. Now the company has added a new member to the lineup, dubbed vivo X60t. The phone has launched with many amazing features. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

vivo X60t is Now Live with Dimensity 1100 and 120Hz Screen

The vivo X60t looks similar to the vanilla X60 but comes with the Dimensity 1100 SoC. On the other hand, the Chinese X60 has an Exynos 1080 chip and the global X60 is powered by the Snapdragon 870.

Another difference is in the camera department. The X60t has a triple camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS. It consists of a 48MP primary, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP portrait units. Moreover, the phone has one storage option – 8GB/128GB.

Moreover, the phone has a 6.56″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. It has a 32MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. The X60t has a 4,300 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The other key specs include NFC, 5G connectivity, and Android 11, which comes with OriginOS on top.

Additionally, the phone is available in two colours. It is available for purchase in China through offline stores for $530. The availability outside China remains unknown.

