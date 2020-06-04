Realme announced the X50m 5G, a few months after the release of the Realme X50 5G, which is a slightly different version of the phone that comes with the downgraded camera setup. Now a reputable leakster Digital Chat Station has shared some information that the Realme is getting ready to launch a device which looks similar to the X50m 5G and named as X50t 5G. Users will get to see the new device just after two days when the company finally launch it.

Have a Look on Some Leaked Specs of Realme X50t

The upcoming device called X50t is expected to be a bit heavier at 202g and also thicker – 9.3mm, however, at this point no one knows the reason that why the weigh of the device is increased. Well, we can assume that the powerhouse of the phone is carrying a heavy battery and that can be one reason for its heavyweight, but still, it is not confirmed.

The new leak says that the supported 5G bands will also be changed. The X50t will settle for three – n41, n78 and n79 while the x50m works on 7 frequency bands. The launch event will be hold in China but the global availability yet to be confirmed.

The new upcoming phone is running the Snapdragon 765G chipset and has a 120Hz LCD. The camera section of the phone is consist of 48MP main camera and 30W fast charging support for the X50t.

