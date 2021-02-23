The several reports on Meizu 18 series have been hitting the web and now the new report has just leaked the specs that revealed that the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset while the phone will have a complete 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The chip is still a 7nm chip but it works more like a Snapdragon 865++.

Here are the Leaked Specs of Meizu 18

The leak also revealed that the camera section will have 64MP + 12MP + 5MP. Which indicates that this device will be coming with a triple rear camera setup. The device will be running on Android 11.

Flyme’s official Weibo said: “Looking at the new posture of the “charm” friends, I think it is necessary to hold a separate conference for Flyme’s new system first, what do you think”. This also implies that Flyme 9 based on Android 11 will hold a separate conference.

It has also been reported that the 18 series will be shipped without chargers in the box. The listing on China’s 3C agency has confirmed that the Meizu 18 will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W charging. On other hand, the Pro variant will be backed by 4,500 mAh with 40W top-up speeds.

Yesterday, the Meizu Technology subsequently shared the latest warm-up poster on Weibo officially. See you at 10:00 in the morning on February 23 and called it a “good show”. Which shows that we will get to see the launch dates for Flyme 9 and Meizu 18 today.

