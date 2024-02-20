Meizu Technology, owned by Geely, has announced its exit from the smartphone business to focus entirely on AI. The company believes that AI is the future and has decided to invest “All in AI.”

The FlymeOS team will undergo restructuring to develop new AI terminal devices, incorporating globally available LLMs (large language models) such as OpenAI. This move marks a strategic shift towards AI-driven technology.

Meizu Embraces AI Future, Leaves Smartphone Business

Meizu has already begun laying the groundwork for a multi-terminal experience. One example is Flyme Auto, an infotainment system designed for Geely-made vehicles, including Polestar and Lotus. This system seamlessly integrates with FlymeOS 10 devices, such as the Meizu 20 and Meizu 21 flagships.

Shen Ziyu, Chairman and CEO of Xingji Meizu Group, stated that smartphone users now take longer to upgrade, with an average of 51 months, or more than 4 years. This is because many companies now offer comparable performance in terms of smoothness, photography, and software features. As a result, Meizu has decided not to release the Meizu 21 Pro, Meizu 22, and Meizu 23 series.

In 2024, Meizu plans to launch a new mobile OS tailored for the AI era. Additionally, the company will release its first AI-enabled hardware product later this year. Meizu will continue to support its current smartphones, including access to offline stores in China. However, there is no information regarding support for overseas devices, as the company has been absent from the international market for the past few years.

