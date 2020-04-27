Recently, we came across the poster posted on Weibo page, which revealed that the powerhouse of the Meizu 17 is fueled by 4500mAh and will support 30-watt charging with Meizu’s proprietary mCharge solution.

Previously, we just heard rumours about the particular number for the battery capacity and the 30W charging but now the company has officially confirmed it. So, there are no more doubts about the capacity of the battery now

Meizu 17 to Come with 4500mAh Battery

In past, the company also revealed that the Meizu 17 will be coming with the Snapdragon 865 for better performance and the phone will be featuring UFS 3.1 storage that offers a significant upgrade in terms of random read and writes speeds over the prevalent UFS 3.0.

A previous teaser shows the quad-cam setup on the rear of the phone but there were no further details about the camera setup. Some couple of screenshots from way back in February also show that phone will be featuring a 90Hz display.

Previous renders also show that Meizu 17 Render will have a Curved Screen Design and it will have an under-display fingerprint reader. The phone will be officially launched on May 8.

