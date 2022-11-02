Here’s how Modern Warfare 2 has dozens of weapons to level up

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently had a historic launch, and players are already looking for easy ways to level up weaponry in their armory. The new way guarantees that players save time while checking out all of the new firearms accessible in the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Players may fast rank up any Modern Warfare 2 weapon, including launchers and melee weapons, by equipping the weapon, hopping into a tank or other vehicle, and capturing Ground War objectives.

Here’s what you need to do:

Enter a Ground War match.

Equip the weapon that you want to level up (e.g Strela-P)

Enter a tank or armoured vehicle.

Explore the map, grabbing goals and battling other cars.

This feat is credited to one of his viewers, Eli Martin, by YouTuber Geeky Pastimes. Using this strategy, Geeky Pastimes claimed to have levelled up one of the Launchers twice in a single game, and it was already at a higher level.

u/new MozM-‘s way simplifies weapon advancement, while fellow Reddit users shared more strategies for maximising XP gain in Modern Warfare 2’s Kill Confirmed mode. Shooting down UAVs with the PILA rocket launcher and instantly switching to a main weapon is one example. If the user immediately switches to a primary weapon after killing a UAV, the XP gained will be applied to that weapon rather than the PILA.

Similar to Warzone’s Contract trick, even if you’re using a tank, the XP for whatever weapon you have equipped will still be counted. It will not count toward the camo challenges, but it will make the entire procedure lot faster and easier.

This method works best for weapons that are difficult to level up, such as Launchers and melee, but it will work for any weapon.