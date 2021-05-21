Here’s how Twitter’s Verification program for blue badge Works?

Twitter has started a new verification program helping people to get blue badge. Now everyone would be able to apply for Twitter verification irrespective of the number of followers. This feature is relaunching with strict and updated criteria, so everyone would not be available for it.

How to apply for a verified blue badge on Twitter

People who want to opt for the blue badge next to their name can now request for verification badge by following these steps:

Open Twitter

Head to Settings

Tap Request Verification

Fill in the details

This option will be rolled out for users gradually so if you are not able to have it yet, wait for another couple of weeks. Twitter facilitates users to ask for verification after every 30 days. The received requests will be catered by humans instead of the human-created algorithms in order to be more accurate. Due to this, people should expect a delayed response of 1 to 4 weeks.

Twitter Verification Program Eligibility:

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

While this list might seem precise, the company has announced that it will be adding more categories such as scientists and academics in the list. The religious leaders will be added by the end of 2021. For more information regarding the verified accounts, you can head to the official page by clicking here.

