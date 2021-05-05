Almost all the iPhone users are using Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro with their smartphone as they are offering easy pairing. Other than that, they are extremely easy to use with Apple devices. In addition to that, you can also connect the AirPods to Android phones such as Xiaomi, and Samsung smartphones. AirPods are an Apple accessory but still you can pair them wirelessly with other products. Well, you can also sync AirPods with your Chromebook. If you want to know that how to connect Airpods to a Chromebook, then read our today’s article care fully.

Apple AirPods are some of the most popular truly wireless headphones around and are incredibly easy to use and work with all of your Apple devices.

How to Connect Airpods to a Chromebook?

All the iPhone users are able to sync AirPods with all of their Apple devices, from their iPhone to their Mac computer. But if you want to connect them with Google Chrome than it is very easy, you can connect your Google Chromebook by pairing them with Bluetooth, as you would any other wireless headphones or speakers.

To do so, you have to first confirm that if your Bluetooth settings are switched on and ready for pairing. You can check these details are in the bottom right hand corner of your Chromebook desktop. Chrome is designed to be used with all kinds of wireless Bluetooth devices, including earbuds like AirPods.

Lets go to learn how to connect AirPods to a Chromebook?

So, if you want to connect Airpods to a Chromebook, then you need to follow the some simple steps that are given below.

1. You need to click the network icon in the bottom right hand corner of your Chromebook. You will find it next to your battery percentage and digital clock. Once you click on this section, you will get to see the display options for Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth devices, notifications, and more.

2. First of all, you will need to check that Bluetooth is marked “On.” By clicking on the small arrow under the Bluetooth name and icon, you will be able to on the Bluetooth. In case Bluetooth is disabled, switch the toggle at the top of the next pop-up in order to change it from black to blue.

3. Once you turn on the Bluetooth of your Chromebook, it will automatically start searching for nearby wireless devices.

4. In case, your AirPods are not appearing automatically then you will need to click the small button on the back of your AirPods case. If you do so, you will see it on the Chromebook Bluetooth list.

5. Click on your AirPods, which should be labeled next to a headphone icon. Once the pop-up reads “Paired devices,” your AirPods will be paired, and adjusting the volume on your Chromebook will adjust the headphones.

6. Now, you will see the small pop-up may that confirms the pairing. It will also note that you can remove the pairing in Settings.