Minecraft education edition to launch in Chromebook

Microsoft has brought out Minecraft: Chromebook Version for Learning, just in time for the new school year.

Minecraft: Education Edition will launch on Chrome OS in collaboration with the Google Education team and will provide the same functionality as the Windows , Mac, and iPad versions, including cross-platform support, according to a blog post on the official website of the project.

Based on Minecraft, the highly known block-building game, Minecraft: Education Edition aims at providing students with an educational environment with hundreds of lessons, design challenges, and STEM curricula (science , technology , engineering, and math) while offering models that enable teachers to develop their own activities.

The curriculum will also promote social-emotional learning by offering opportunities for in-game socialization and participating in projects together.

Microsoft is also updating Minecraft: Education Edition, in addition to the launch on Chromebooks, with new functionality to enable remote and interactive learning, such as an enhanced lesson library that makes it very easy to search for lessons. Students and teachers will also have access to 11 new STEM lessons and a new environment built using the Kids and Bees system of the American Beekeeping Federation.

In the period of coronavirus, schools, colleges , and universities were forced to adapt, with millions of families unexpectedly having to figure out how remote learning would work for them. Minecraft: Education Edition will be able to help more students and teachers as they adapt to new ways of learning with its availability on Chromebooks.