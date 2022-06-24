Netflix Announces A Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan

We all know that the popular video platform Netflix is an important part of our lives. This video streaming platform has attained immense popularity because of the diversity of content. From kids to people of older age, everyone enjoys watching tv shows, movies, and much more on Netflix. The company keeps on bringing new plans for its customers which keep the users intact. Recently, a new cheaper plan has been announced that will support ads.

Netflix Cheaper Plan Will Support Ads

There had been a lot of rumors about a cheaper plan since the last months. Recently, Sarandos told a crowd of attendees at the Cannes Lions advertising festival on June 23 that:

“We [are] adding an ad tier; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads”

In addition to that, co-CEO, Reed Hastings also said that:

“Allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant to get what they want makes a lot of sense.”

There had been no further words regarding this new plan. All we know is that it will be quite cheaper as it will support ads. Let’s see when will this new tier launch. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

