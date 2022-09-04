Huawei launches smartphones, laptop, tablet and smartwatch at IFA 2022

Huawei used IFA 2022, Berlin’s ongoing tech festival, to introduce a slew of new gadgets for overseas markets. Since its prohibition in the United States, the Chinese technology business has taken a significant hit. Huawei, once a worldwide smartphone giant, is now vying for a piece of the pie even in its own nation. Having said that, the tech company is still highly interested in introducing new phones abroad, even if they do not have Google services. The number of Huawei gadgets going worldwide extends this week at IFA 2022 with the launch of two new phones, the Nova 10 and the Huawei Nova 10, as well as the wellness Huawei Watch D wearable.

Huawei Nova 10

Huawei claims that the Nova 10 was created with photography in mind, particularly selfies, thanks to the 60MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Huawei Nova 10 Pro gets a second 8MP portrait camera on the front, which is one of the main changes between the Nova 10 series’ basic and Pro models.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei also used IFA 2022 to debut the new MateBook X Pro. The laptop has been updated with 12th generation Intel Core CPUs and sports a 14.2-inch 90Hz FullView display with what Huawei says the “most sophisticated touchpad ever found on a MateBook.”

A new Huawei Shark Fin Fan cooling system, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage, a 60Wh battery, two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB-C connectors, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are all included in the Windows 11 laptop. More information on the MateBook X Pro may be found here.

Huawei Watch D

The Huawei Watch D isn’t a new product; it first appeared in China in December of last year. The smartwatch is now available in Europe, however the firm did not give pricing or availability details. The Watch D’s major features include the ability to monitor blood pressure, perform an ECG, and check SpO2.