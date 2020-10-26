



The latest phone of the Huawei Nova series that is available in the market is nova 7 SE 5G Youth. The phone is running on a Mediatek chipset. Now, the company is getting ready to introduce its successor that will be named as Huawei nova 8 SE. The upcoming phone will be available in two variants. The sources say that the phone will be coming with slight improvements in the battery technology and the screen.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Leaked Specs

According to a reliable Chinese leakster that the nova 8 SE will be featuring a 6.53” OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will come with the support of 66W fast charging that was introduced earlier this month with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro flagships.

The phone will be introduced in two variants of the nova 8 mid-ranger with two different 5G chipsets, both by Mediatek, revealed by a leak – one will be slightly more affordable and will run the Dimensity 720, the other will stick to the Dimensity 800U that is already powering the nova 7 SE 5G Youth.

When it comes to the camera section, the nova 8 SE will be coming with four shooters on the phone’s rear (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), and the phone will have only one 16 MP shooter on the front.

The nova 8 SE is expected to be lighter and thinner. The rumors say that the main difference between the successor and predecessor will be their body. The upcoming phone will be just 7.46 mm thin and will weigh 178 grams.

Recommended Reading: Huawei Mate 30E Pro makes quiet debut with Kirin 990E chipset