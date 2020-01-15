We are getting some leaks about the Huawei P40 from quite some time. Earlier it was said that the phone will come with Graphene Battery. But later on, Huawei has officially confirmed that the P40 will not come with the Graphene Battery. Now, the phone has appeared in more leaks. This time, Huawei P40 Camera Specs Revealed. The new renders revealed that front and back camera setup of the phone.

Huawei P40 Camera Specs Revealed Triple Camera Setup on the Back

According to the leaks, P40 has a triple camera setup on the back. The back cameras will be placed in a rectangular manner in the top left corner. This is a unique design coming in the flagship devices of 2020.

More interestingly, the upcoming Huawei device will come with dual cameras on the front. We will see a pill-shaped hole to house the dual selfie camera. This leak has denied the previous ones. Previously, it was said that P40 will come with five cameras on the back. However, the latest leak reveal that the phone will come with triple cameras on the back including a main, an ultrawide camera and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, the phone will feature a main and an ultra-wide lens.

As far as its other specs are concerned, the phone screen may measure 6.5” in diagonal. Moreover, the phone will come with Kirin 990 chipset. It will also run Android 10 out of the box. Furthermore, the phone will come with Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google software.

Huawei P40 series will launch in March. Till then, we may get more information about phones. So, stay tuned.