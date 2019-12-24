Huawei P40 Won’t Come with Graphene Battery, Officials Confirm

From previous rumours, we came to know that Huawei’s upcoming P40 series will come with Graphene battery. Yesterday, Huawei’s official France account has also teased the upcoming P40 Pro with a graphene battery. But later on, they removed this post. However now, Huawei France’s Twitter account has revealed in an official statement that this is just a rumour and not an official confirmation. Sadly, Huawei P40 Will Not Come with Graphene Battery, we need to wait more for it.

Huawei P40 Will Not Come with Graphene Battery- Wait for A Year More

Huawei’s official has also revealed that the technology is still far from being ready for implementation. According to the Industry experts, the graphene batteries in phones should start coming sometime in 2021, if everything goes right. No doubt, using such batteries will take the battery experience to the next level.

As far as its other specs are concerned, Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch waterfall display. The OLED screen will support quad HD+ resolution. Other specs in my guess will include a Kirin 990 chipset and Android 10 out of the box. Also, it may have a Penta camera on the back.

