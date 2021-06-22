Earlier, it was expecting that Huawei will launch its P50 series on June 2 event. But unfortunately, the company only release HarmanyOS in that event. According to the latest reports, the Huawei P50 series is going to launch on July 29. The P50 series is said to feature three devices – the P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro+. Another source from China claims that due to the Pandemic’s effect on the supply, Huawei could unveil mostly 4G-ready P50 devices.

All the upcoming phones will run the Kirin 9000 chipset. No doubt, it will lower the price. But we are still hoping for the 5G versions of both the P50 Pro and P50 Pro+.

Huawei P50 Series to Launch on July 29 with Huge Ultrawide Sensor

Anyhow, the series could also come with a huge ultrawide sensor. According to the reports, the series will come with a new 1/1.18-inch sensor for the ultrawide angle camera. If it is true then it could be the largest sensors in a phone and certainly the largest sensor in an ultrawide camera among any phone. The main sensor on at least the P50 Pro and Pro+ is heavily rumoured to be a 1-inch Sony IMX800, the largest phone sensor to date.

Moreover, the P50 would have a slight curve on its OLED display. Whereas, the P50 Pro and Pro+ would have waterfall curved sides. The launch is happening next month. Till then we will get more information about it. So stay tuned for more updates.

