Huawei has revealed that it will launch the Pocket 2 this Thursday, as announced on its Weibo profile. Interestingly, the chosen date holds significance, falling on the 22nd day of the 2nd month, aligning with the number two version featuring two circles. However, it’s worth noting that this launch date does not coincide with a Tuesday, which would have completed the tongue-twister effect.

The official teaser from Huawei essentially validates the leaked renders of the flip foldable device, revealing its design with one circle for the cameras and another for the external display. Interestingly, the launch of the Pocket 2 is slightly earlier than anticipated, as some earlier rumors had suggested that it would debut alongside the P70 flagship models. This unexpected timing adds to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming release and raises questions about Huawei’s broader strategy for its mobile device lineup.

In terms of specifications, details about the new phone are currently scarce. However, based on Huawei’s recent trends, we can anticipate the inclusion of a Kirin 9000S chipset, which is commonly featured in its premium devices. Additionally, HarmonyOS 4.0 is expected to be the operating system out of the box, offering users the latest software experience from Huawei. Furthermore, the Pocket 2 will likely come with a larger battery compared to its predecessor, providing users with extended usage times. As the launch event approaches, we hope that Huawei will gradually unveil more information about the device, offering enthusiasts and potential buyers a clearer picture of what to expect.