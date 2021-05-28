Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now available in offline market

Infinix, Pakistan’s best-selling smartphone brand, has finally launched its latest series of the year, the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro. Exceptionally amazing device with flagship MediaTek Helio G95 chipset for a super-powerful speed experience alongwith 90Hz superfluid display. All new NOTE 10 Pro is now available in offline market nationwide at PKR 29,999/- with a free gift (limited time offer).

“We know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience,” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO, Infinix Pakistan. “The NOTE 10 series perfectly balances functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and color functionality, to create the ideal, all-around device for professionals, entertainment lovers and everyday users alike.”

The NOTE 10 Pro is specifically designed for high-end users to experience ultra-fast speed owing to its powerful MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM. The device features a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and modern punch-hole design. The phone runs on Android 10 with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. Device is available in 95°Back, Nordic Secret, 7°Purple.

The Android XOS 7.6 software offers users enhance privacy and protection. To capture amazing selfies, the NOTE 10 series is equipped with a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes. With an intuitive AI-powered four-in-one lens comprising 120° field of view (FOV) ultra-wide angle, super macro lens, 5P lens, black and white lens and portrait lens, which are all integrated into a rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera.

The NOTE 10 Pro provides consumers with an optimal device so they can always stay connected whether they are traveling, keeping up-to-date with their favorite sports teams, following various fitness apps, playing different gaming platforms and more! Infinix is providing flagship features for the trendsetter, delivering an ultimate experience for users who are always on the go in style.