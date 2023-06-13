Infinix Note 30 VIP is Now Official with 68W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging

The Infinix Note 30 VIP is now official. The company brings the All-Round Fast Charging to the mid-range by introducing this phone. The phone comes with speedy 50W wireless charging, which is unheard of at these prices. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has a massive 5,00 mAh battery with 68W charging support. The 50W wireless charging can charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. However, it will get from 1% to 80% in the same amount of time with its 68W wired charging.

Additionally, the Note 30 VIP supports bypass charging. When the battery reaches 30%, the charging current can bypass the battery and go straight to the motherboard. This reduces overheating while charging and gaming at the same time. Infinix says the feature can reduce the temperature by 7°.

It also comes with a built-in 2890mm² liquid cooling vapour chamber. The new Note 30 VIP should easily keep its cool while gaming.

Moreover, the Note 30 VIP battery is rated to retain 80% of its capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. That’s 25% better than the industry standard of 800 cycles. Now you are tension free for at least 3 years.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP has a 6.67-inch 1080x2400px AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 900 nit peak brightness. The phone comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Furthermore, the phone has a 108MP main camera, and two 2MP sensors alongside it. There’s a 32MP selfie on the other end.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP has some quality-of-life niceties like JBL-tuned dual speakers, a Z-Axis vibration motor, and IP53 protection against dust and spraying water. The Infinix Note 30 VIP is available in Magic Black and Glacier Blue for $299. The availability in other markets is not clear yet.

