Instagram Launches #MonthOfGood Campaign

All the big events on the calendar have had an impact due to the current shutdown around the world due to COVID-19 and religious activities are no different. During this year’s Ramzan, Instagram launched a new campaign #MonthofGood that seeks to help promote messages of positivity and solidarity

It’ll also change the way Ramazan is celebrated this year. The use of technologies and modern media helps to create a sense of culture. Some networks have since added new apps to help people remain connected during the pandemic. .

An official statement by Instagram explained, “Ramadan is celebrated by over 2 billion people making it one of the greatest global spiritual events of the year. Users from around the world come to Instagram to express their thoughts and events during the month of Ramadan and in 2019 , there were more than 16 million uses of the word ‘Ramadan’ on Instagram”.

While social isolation is very useful in preventing the spread of the virus, it is often important to remain linked in order to be able to help one another during these tough times.

Instagram invites people to express their personal acts of positivity and collective inspiration by using the hashtag # MonthofGood to help users spread the Ramzan positive message