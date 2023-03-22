Advertisement

Instagram announced that it’s beginning to test ads in search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content. Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll to when they tap into a post from search results.

Instagram Launches ‘Reminder Ads’ and Brings Ads to Search Results

The company is planning to launch ads in search results globally in the coming months. Once the ad placement rolls out widely, users around the world will start to see ads related to their searches. For example, if you search for “footwear,” you will see relevant ads within the search results feed. There will be a difference between ads and regular posts. The ads will contain a “Sponsored” label under the account’s name.

Moreover, the company is also launching Reminder Ads, which are designed to make it easier for businesses to announce, remind and notify people of future events or launches that they may be interested in. The company thinks that the new feature will help advertisers build awareness and anticipation for upcoming events. Users can opt into reminders and receive three notifications from Instagram. Users will get a reminder one day before the event or launch, 15 minutes before and at the time of the event or launch. Reminder Ads are rolling out to all advertisers as an option in the feed.

These new tools serve to boost the company’s ability to pull in revenue at a time when Meta has been seeing declining ad sales. Meta also launched a new ad format for Facebook Reels and started allowing advertisers to run ads on the Explore home page and in profile feeds.

