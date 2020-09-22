Instagram to set up new feature to curb Cyber Harassment

Instagram encourages people to think twice about a new tool intended to combat abuse on the social media site, before making unkind messages. Instagram is debuting two new tools on the social network to curb the rising issue of bullying and abuse. Instagram today launched many additional security tools in the steps of the network to eliminate online abuse on the leading picture and video.

Harassment and abuse online are not new topics. Recently, however, it has been an open debate not just on digital media but also at the level of government and laws are made to address the issue. Around the same time, social media sites now require them to take ownership as well and build technologies and resources that will keep these shared environments safer for all societies.

59 percent of American youth have been insulted or abused online, according to Pew Research Center research. In the UK, the anti-bullying charity Ditch The Symbol found that, in its 2017 bullying report, 42 percent of British 12- to 20-year-olds were cyberbullied on Instagram.

Instagram has become the hub of numerous bullying activities globally, particularly among young adults and teenagers, who are the platform ‘s core user base and target audience. Until they are released, the company is carrying out a new functionality that uses AI to detect derogatory feedback and questions “are you sure you want to share this? “Before it is posted in someone else’s message.

The plan comes after Instagram’s not doing anything to counter online bullying has come under pressure. The functionality they have introduced is to make it easy to block several accounts at once and limit who in the pictures and videos may attach you to. According to Instagram, there is also a new tool which allows users to block comments from a particular user on their posts.