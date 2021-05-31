Instagram is working on a new update to bring its TikTok-inspired Reels short videos to the web version. Currently, Instagram Reels are accessible via the regular Instagram app for both Android and iOS users. According to the latest reports, the feature is under development which means it is not available for beta users as well.

Instagram Web to Get its Reels feature Soon

Moreover, the reports also revealed that Reels on the Instagram web will be accessible via a new button that would sit with the existing DM, Explore and Activity button at the top right corner. Instagram has not said anything about this feature yet.

This feature will be really helpful for users to upload the reels through the desktop. But it is possible that the feature will only be available for viewing the reels on desktop. It will obviously take time to make this feature available for all.

It is also a well-known truth that Instagram is continuously adding quality features to its app. Just recently, it has launched “drops”, a new feature for shopping on Instagram. Through this shopping feature, the companies and brands will advertise the new products.

For More Information also Check: “Drops”: The New Feature of Instagram for Shopping Your Favorite Products