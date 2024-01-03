Intel might be gearing up to introduce a new monster addition to its lineup of top-notch processors, and this CPU one appears to be a real powerhouse. A recently leaked image of the rumoured Core i9-14900KS suggests its launch might not be too far off. Reports indicate that this chip could hit a whopping 6.2GHz straight out of the box. But there’s a lingering question: Is the image authentic?

Intel is Getting Ready to Launch A New Monster CPU

The photo surfaced via a well-known leaker in CPU circles, HXL (9550pro). While HXL has a solid reputation for leaks, even they are uncertain about the image’s authenticity. There’s doubt whether Intel will indeed release this CPU. While the image appears genuine, slight differences exist in the lettering on the heat sink between the Core i9-14900KS and the Core i9-13900KS.

However, discrepancies in lettering, especially the “KS,” don’t necessarily indicate image tampering. The overall image seems legitimate, and rumours about the Core i9-14900KS have circulated since November last year. Besides, Intel has a track record of releasing enthusiast-grade CPUs for a few generations, continuing the trend with models like the Core i9-12900KS and its Raptor Lake equivalent. It’s logical for Intel to follow up the Core i9-14900K with a high-end KS model for users seeking the absolute top-tier Intel CPU in this generation.

Since the authenticity of the Core i9-14900KS remains uncertain, its specifications are still unconfirmed. However, speculations suggest it may have the same core count as the Core i9-14900K, boasting 24 cores (8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores) and 32 threads. There’s anticipation for a boost in the clock speed to a staggering 6.2GHz. Intel might also increase the TDP to 150 watts, 25 watts higher than other chips in the Raptor Lake refresh.

What might this CPU cost? Estimates fall between $600 and $750. The Core i9-14900K debuted at $590 and currently sells slightly below the initial price. CES 2024 might witness Intel’s announcement regarding the Core i9-14900KS, so stay tuned for updates on the latest releases.

See Also: EU Agrees Landmark Deal on Regulation of Artificial Intelligence