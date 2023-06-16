Intel announced a major rebranding in 15 years. Starting with the new Meteor Lake generation of processors, the company is moving from its traditional “i3/i5/i7/i9” branding to a simpler “Core 3/5/7/9” concept. Intel says the rebranding “better aligns to customer requests” to simplify its processor names. The change will be reflected in the text and on the badge. This is significant as Intel has been using the “i” branding for its processor for well over a decade.

Intel Announces Major Rebranding in 15 Years – Say Goodbye to “i” and Hello to “Ultra”

Intel’s higher-end processors will include “Ultra” in their branding before the number — in practice that would look like “Intel Core Ultra 9.” And for those who want more information, Intel says generational information will continue to be tacked on to the end (“Intel Core 9 processor 1300AB,” for example.) The company stated that both the standard Core and Core Ultra processors can be paired with its Intel Arc graphics.

Core Ultra models will come packed with additional speed and power. At the time of writing, Intel has yet to announce a release date or specifics for its new Meteor Lake processors. Though, rumours reveal that they’ll be coming sometime this year.

Additionally, Intel says it is evolving the Intel Evo Edition platform brand for Evo-verified designs. It is also introducing Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials device labels for relevant commercial systems.

