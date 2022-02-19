Intel Roadmap Confirms Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake CPUs

Intel confirmed its plans for both consumer and server-grade processors through 2024 in a call with investors. The company also reveals its commitment to the new Intel 3 fabrication process. The investors shed light on the company’s plans for new processors, and the processing nodes that would be used to create them. Intel roadmap confirms Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs.

The current generation Alder Lake processors will be succeeded by Raptor Lake in late 2022. The next generation is expected to keep the Intel 7 processing node, but add a maximum of eight processing cores. Most other features would remain the same as Alder Lake, including the socket, which would offer seamless compatibility with existing Alder Lake motherboards. It’ll maintain the industry standards of course, with PCIe 5.0 support, and expand DDR4/DDR5-5600 support on the newer generation.

Next up in the company’s projected release schedule is Meteor Lake, the chipset expected to be released in mid-2023. The new processor is expected to be fabricated using new production technology, such as Intel 4 nodes. Most likely, Intel will create a new socket for this new chip; however, it will probably be compatible with the next chip in succession, the 15th generation Arrow Lake chip.

Arrow Lake is set to be released in 2024, which the company announced would have a maximum of 40 cores. All other details are still yet to be confirmed about the chip, which will be produced using the Intel 4 and 18A External production nodes. The roadmap also mentioned Lunar Lake, but very few details were provided. The expectation is Lunar Lake will also release in 2024.

