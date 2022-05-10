Intel is Planning to Launch a Massive New 16-Core CPU

The specifications for the upcoming Intel Alder Lake-HX mobile processors have leaked ahead of their debut, providing some insight into the new CPUs’ capabilities. Alder Lake-HX platform would be the first laptop platform having 16 cores, and it will soon be found in some of the best laptops available.

Alder Lake-HX: Intel 16-Core CPU

It is likely to be unveiled at Intel’s forthcoming Intel Vision event, which will take place from May 10 to May 11. The leaked details listed two Core i9, three Core i7, and two Core i5 processors. These should find their way into enthusiast laptops and desktops, especially the top of the line.

With 16 cores and 24 threads, the Core i9-12950HX is the crowning achievement of the range; eight of the processors are P-cores (performance), and the other eight are E-cores (efficiency). We’ve seen it recognized as early as March 2022, but these tests may not be accurate when the game is released.

As previously stated, Alder Lake-HX is the first mobile platform with 16 cores. As per the leak, the CPU’s performance cores have clock rates of 2.3GHz (base) and 5.0GHz (boost) and 30MB of L3 cache. The processor’s base power is 55 watts, but its maximum turbo power is 157 watts.

Core i9-12950HX

The Core i9-12950HX is the next CPU in line, with nearly comparable characteristics. However, the Core i9-12950HX is Intel vPro eligible, but the Core i9-12900HX is not. Intel vPro is Intel’s remote administration technology. Hence these CPUs are most likely intended for mobile workstations.

The Intel Core i9-55-watt 12950HX’s power consumption is standard. As the full lineup has a similar processor base and maximum turbo power. A 42-watt boost power increase over Intel’s previous mobility platform, Intel Alder Lake-H.

Alder Lake-HX also boosts PCIe lanes across the board, making it the first mobile platform to offer PCIe Gen 5.0. The boost in lanes is significant, with 48 PCIe lanes: 16 Gen 5 lanes, 20 Gen 4 lanes, and 12 Gen 3 lanes compared to Intel Alder Lake-28 H’s (16 Gen 4, 12 Gen 3) lanes.

Alder Lake-HX enables DDR5 memory featuring Intel XMP 3.0 profiles for overclocking and PCIe Gen 5. Dynamic Memory Boost is another function included. These CPUs are predicted to have excellent overclocking capabilities, especially efficiency-core overclocking. Intel’s Speed Optimizer will be updated, and the processor will have Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility technology. According to Intel, this will apply to all HX CPUs, implying that they will all be overclockable.

