Intel announced today that it will be hosting a digital broadcast on March 30 at 8 am PT / 11 am ET to launch its first-generation Arc series GPUs. The broadcast will provide viewers with a “first look” at Intel’s new discrete graphics for laptops. Intel has announced intentions to release its Arc GPUs in laptops, desktops, and workstations. However, the company’s upcoming broadcast will focus solely on the laptops.

Intel to Reveal Its New Line Of Arc Laptop GPUs on March 30

Earlier this year, the company announced that its Arc series would arrive first on laptops with a Q1 release window, with the Arc series arriving on desktops and workstations to follow in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

Additionally, the first Intel Arc discrete GPU coming to the market will be the A370M. It will come with an improvement of up to 2x that of an integrated card without changing the overall form factor of the machine. Intel credits its Deep Link technologies for some of the improvements and promises better performance in the future.

Its first-generation GPUs, codenamed “Alchemist,” is one of four generations the tech giant has planned, with the other three codenamed “Battlemage,” “Celestial,” and “Druid.” Intel says that its Arc graphics cards will offer real-time ray tracing, variable-rate shading, video upscaling, and mesh shading.

Moreover, Intel has confirmed its plans for both consumer and server-grade processors through 2024 in a call with investors. The company also reveals its commitment to the new Intel 3 fabrication process.

