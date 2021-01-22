iOS 15 might not support these iPhone models

The next version of iOS will appear to send the boot to two favorite iPhone models. A recent report indicates that iOS 15 might not support iPhone 6s and earlier models. That covers the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 5 and the original iPhone SE, not the iPhone SE (2020) Apple launched last year.

We could see it coming as Apple launched these phones way back in 2015. Even, these phones have been updated for over five years by Apple. This is another commendable achievement by the company headquartered in Cupertino, given that their Android competitors only upgrade their phones for a period of two years.

As for iPad, iPadOS 15 may drop support for the iPad mini 4 (2015), iPad Air 2 (2014), and iPad 5 (2017), packed with A8, A8X, and A9 chips. The upgrade is intended to support all newer iPads. This is the main reason we have heard that iOS 15 is not going to be available on the iPhone 6s and the iPhone SE.

It is expected that the new iOS 15 beta will go public this June with a market launch likely to be scheduled sometime between August and October. Just what features Apple wants to include in the new OS is uncertain, but we would expect current apps to get feature tweaks and AR could be the member too.