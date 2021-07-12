Recent iPhone 13 Leaks are Shocking
The recent iPhone 13 leaks have proved us wrong on many of our assumptions regarding what we thought we know about about Apple’s next-generation iPhones. In an exclusive new video by YouTuber Filip Koroy aka EverythingApplePro teamed with industry leaker Max Weinbach, revealed that MagSafe will be upgraded in the iPhone 13 range; which is shocking news as in the Apple’s recent upgrade a warning was added that iPhone 12 models may interfere with medical devices.
iPhone 13 MagSafe Leak
Another earlier iPhone 13 leak busted by Max with Koroy the Youtuber reported that the Portrait Mode video is happening and will be integrated into the camera application. The Portrait Video will be the next hot trend on Instagram and TikTok, as it is noted in the next new Portrait Mode video option added to FaceTime on iOS 15, Max added.
Other leaked upgrades includes a smaller notch, supersized new cameras with extreme image stabilization, battery improvements and an inevitably class-leading chipset in the shape of the hyper efficient A15. Despite the news that iPhone 13 Pro storage will be lower than expected, that the return of Touch ID slipped again and LiDAR will remain Pro-only for another year, but there’s still a lot to reward upgraders.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 Rumoured to Feature Larger Wireless Chargers and Reverse Charging Technology