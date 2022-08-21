iPhone 14 mini appears on the list of upcoming Apple devices

An iPhone 14 mini model was widely thought to have been replaced by an iPhone 14 Max SKU.

A leaked list of seven Apple devices set to be released in the coming weeks includes a mention of an iPhone 14 mini. The list’s source is a reputable and well-known leaker, implying that an Apple iPhone 14 mini could be in the works while another iPhone 14 model is dropped.

This shocking leak comes just a few weeks before Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series, so take it with a grain of salt. Most media outlets have agreed for quite some time that the 2022 Apple iPhone lineup would consist of the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, according to Evan Blass, the iPhone 14 Max will be replaced by the iPhone 14 mini in that lineup.

It would be a huge surprise if an Apple iPhone 14 mini keeps pushing the projected iPhone 14 Max out of the lineup, but there are plenty of delighted fans who don’t want to see Cupertino remove the mini line despite rumours of the iPhone 13 mini failing to meet sales estimates. Apple has previously proved that it is metaphorically capable of pulling rabbits out of hats, so this would be quite the feat if accomplished.

There have been several reports concerning both the entry-level Apple iPad 10 tablet and the rumoured M2 iPad Pro, and both slates appearing on this specific “channel-partner” list might signal that they will be released soon.