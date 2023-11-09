New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Series (Nov. 2023 Updated)

It is been over a year since the launch of the iPhone 14 Series including four models, the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and the 14 Pro Max. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, we need to pay double the prices of every phone when buying due to the insane PTA Taxes. Here are the latest PTA taxes on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max in November 2023.

iPhone 14 PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 14 PKR 107,325 PKR 130,708 iPhone 14 Plus PKR 113,075 PKR 137,033

iPhone 14 Pro PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 14 Pro PKR 122,275 PKR 147,153 iPhone 14 Pro Max PKR 131,130 PKR 156,893

PTA Taxes on Apple iPhones and all other imported smartphones are decided by the FBR, and we think that they are ridiculously high. In comparison to the previous taxes, they have increased over 1 lac in the tax amounts. No one is willing to pay these huge amounts of taxes and there are lots who found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with PTA.

