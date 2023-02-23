Advertisement

Apple is working on its iPhone 15 lineup to launch in the third quarter of 2023. The series has appeared in many leaks and renders giving us some ideas about the upcoming phones. However, now the latest leak has revealed the iPhone 15 display and USB-C port.

iPhone 15 Display and USB-C port Shown off in Leaked Photos

The images are shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21, giving us our first look at the ‌iPhone 15‌’s design in full. The images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every ‌iPhone‌ since 2012. The entire ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup will get the USB-C port due to charging port laws implemented in the European Union.

The front of the ‌iPhone 15‌ is also visible. There are no major design changes to the chassis compared to the iPhone 14. Rumours have indicated that the Dynamic Island that was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will come to the ‌iPhone 15‌, iPhone 15‌ Plus and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing? Here’s an early base model iPhone 15. Advertisement (More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now 😊) pic.twitter.com/LKPzJ8YwfE — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 22, 2023

The device in the images is an early ‌iPhone 15‌, which Apple calls D37. It is unlikely that the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will get any changes to the design.

The same source has also shared an image of the iPhone 15 Pro that was limited to the USB-C port. Still, that image provided details on some of the design changes that Apple is making to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ lineup, such as deeper curves. These changes are not expected for the ‌iPhone 15‌. Moreover, the upcoming iPhone will come with the A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 modem.

