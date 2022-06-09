ISPR warns of legal action over ‘defamatory allegations’ against army

Senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai levelled claims against the military’s top leadership, calling them “baseless propaganda. In a tweet, Sehbai alleged that the ISPR had urged former finance minister Shaukat Tarin to “betray” former Prime Minister Imran Khan .

NEUTRAL EXPOSED: I am going to write soon about WHY the Chief Neutral, proved by Shaukat Tareen as Non-Neutral as he asked Tareen to betray IK n help Shehbaz, is so sensitive and DEAD SCARED about his remaining 4 months in office. Something fishy, intriguing, alarming, unpatriotic,” Sehbai claimed in a tweet.

The military communications wing released a statement on Wednesday, warning that spreading malicious charges and outright lies about the institution and its leadership to advance vested interests is unacceptable, and the institution reserves the right to pursue legal action against individuals involved.

Sehbai’s assertions were also refuted in a Twitter post by the former finance minister himself.

“I totally deny what Shaheen Sebhai has claimed about me. No one in the establishment ever asked me to leave IK and join the Shahbaz Shareef government “On his official Twitter account.