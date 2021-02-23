Lenovo Launched “Thinkbook Pods Pro” Earbuds for Laptops

A Chinese computer technology company Lenovo launched a whole new range of truly wireless earphones in China, with its ThinkBook. Campany named the new product TWS ThinkBook Pods Pro. The earbuds are targeted at business consumers and have a special design and other useful features that are not usually available on Bluetooth earphones.

Lenovo ThinkBook Pods Pro Specifications

The newly released Lenovo ThinkBook Pods Pro style close to the currently available, ThinkBook computer and accessories range. Unlike several earbuds design, the charging case has a different slipping style with a sliding lid.

Here are some special features of this product, These buds will also connect to the PC via the provided USB receiver, apart from Bluetooth. The ‘Lenovo Bud’dy’ application to control these earphones is also available for laptops.

Also, for all Microsoft Skype and Microsoft teams, these earbuds are optimized to reject and accept calls via dedicated touch gestures. It is easy to switch between devices since it is connected via two mediums i.e. Bluetooth or USB receiver.

Each bud weighs approximately 3.57g and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) has a dual-microphone. It is strange the earphones do not support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

Furthermore, it takes just 30 minutes to charge these truly wireless earphones with the case. That being said, the time for calls is only about 2 hours, and the charging time is only 20 hours.

Lenovo Buds Price and Availability

Lenovo ThinkBook Pods Pro is currently available in China for a price of ¥999 ($155). In the next few days, this product will be available worldwide soon like other Lenovo goods.