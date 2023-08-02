The handheld gaming console market is expanding day by day attracting more and more companies. This technology has been on the rise since the introduction of the Nintendo Switch in 2018. The recent success of the Steam Deck has encouraged other companies as well. Now, Lenovo is also working on a Windows PC gaming handheld called Legion Go.

Lenovo continues to attract attention with its products aimed at gamers under the Legion brand. The company has also successfully launched gaming smartphones. However, failing to achieve what it wanted in the market. So, Lenovo recently stopped producing gaming phones. But it is not losing hope and drew its attention towards the gaming handheld devices.

Lenovo is Working on Windows PC Gaming Handheld “Legion Go”

Unfortunately, there is not much information available about the Lenovo Legion. It’s known that, like the Rog Ally, it will be a device focused on performance. The power for this handheld device will come from AMD’s Phoenix processor. The screen size will be about 8 inches.

A few years ago, Lenovo was working on a similar device called the Legion Play. But the company never release it. However, the design of the Legion Play might give us an idea of what the Legion Go will look like. Right now, we’re not sure when this gaming computer will be ready for people to buy, or even if it will ever come out. We have to wait right now to get more details about the product.

