Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and all thanks to the famous footballer, Lionel Messi. Other than winning, Messi also set a new record on social media. Lionel Messi’s World Cup winning photo is now officially the most-liked social media post of all time. The Argentine superstar has surpassed the record which had been set on a TikTok video by American singer and social media personality, Bella Poarch, back in 2020.

Lionel Messi’s World Cup winning Photo Becomes the Most-Liked Social Media Post

Following Argentina’s win over France, Messi took to Instagram to post 10 pictures of the celebrations in Qatar. In the time since he uploaded it, Messi’s post has racked up a staggering 68.2 million likes. His follower count is also rapidly increasing on the social media platform – now at 405 million.

Messi accompanied the post with a caption that read: ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed of it so many times. I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it.

Messi’s photo has gained an extra eight million likes with an additional two million followers and the number is keep on increasing.

His post also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s from last month – an advert for Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup in which the Portuguese star and Messi were seen playing chess that had accumulated 41.9 million likes. However, Ronaldo is still the most-followed person on Instagram with 519 million followers.

Messi had a huge impact in the final in Qatar as he scored twice, while he also converted his penalty in the shootout. He and his teammates flew from Qatar back to Argentina on Monday, where they celebrated their World Cup win with millions of fans in Buenos Aires.

