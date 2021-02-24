MacBook Pro models will have these significant changes

This year, Apple’s MacBook Pro would be even more powerful. In the second half of 2021, Apple plans to announce two new MacBook Pro models with an HDMI port and an SD card reader.

Apple is working on two new MacBook Pro laptops, according to a study by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Compared to existing models, Kuo wrote, these machines would have many’ major design and performance improvements’.

Last month, Kuo released information regarding the configuration of the 2021 MacBook Pro. He said that in both the top and bottom pieces, the laptops would have squared-off faces. That is, the iPad Pro and iPhone 12 models will take a lot of influence from them.

In 2016, Apple famously cut several of the ports from the Pro, leaving next to the headphone jack only USB-C ports. It may have enables the company making the Pro models slimmer and more fancy, but for some people who rely on HDMI and the card reader to do real work, it did not sit well.

It would also make many photographers and videographers smile if the latest report is correct. Yes, since 2016, dongles and adapters have gotten better, but it is just so much more feasible to have a built-in card reader and an HDMI port.

Meanwhile, next month, Apple will announce new iPad Pro versions and AirTags.