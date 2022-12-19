M2 Chip: Apple cancels its release for MacBook Pro

Apple is still testing an all-new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra CPU, but the company has likely abandoned plans to produce a higher-end version with an “M2 Extreme” chip.

Gurman stated that the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra processor will be available with up to a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and at least 192GB of RAM. He believes that, like the present Mac Pro, the next model will be extensible, allowing for the addition of more memory, storage, and other components.

The Mac Pro is rumoured to use a new-generation M2 Ultra processor (rather than the M1 Ultra) and to maintain one of its distinguishing features: simple expansion for additional memory, storage, and other components.

The higher-end variant with the M2 Extreme chip would have had up to a 48-core CPU and a 152-core GPU.

The M2 Ultra processor will be capable of supporting up to 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 192 GB of unified RAM. The 192 GB RAM is still significantly less than the 1.5 TB of RAM enabled by the current-generation 2019 Mac Pro. It’s also unknown how the 76-core GPU will perform, given that the current Mac Pro can be configured with four internal graphics cards.

Apple had previously said that the Apple Silicon transition will be completed in two years, with Apple Silicon versions of the full Mac product range ready by November 2022.

The M2 Pro Mac mini and M2 Ultra Mac Pro are currently under testing and are expected to be released in 2023. M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants are also expected early next year. A new Pro Display XDR and second-generation Studio Display are both in the works.