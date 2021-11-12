MediaTek 4nm Chip Coming Soon

This year rumors were heard of MediaTek beating Apple in the launch of 4nm processor. The rumors seem to be becoming a reality as the company has shared a video teaser on YouTube. The official teaser has the title “The World’s First 4nm-class Smartphone Chip” and it shows the processor. The MediaTek 4nm Chip is coming soon.

As per the video teaser, the actual launch of the 4nm chip will not be very far, as the video states “coming soon”; still the launch date is not confirmed by MediaTek. The improved high performance, power efficiency of the chip are showcased in the video. The claims are made but are they in real true or not, still is to be confirmed once the chip is actually launched and used in the upcoming smartphones.

In Taiwan, an investors recent event, Rick Tsai CEO of MediaTek had announced that globally MediaTek is now the largest smartphone SoC maker and it continues to make and gain share across all regions of the world. The CEO further added that the brand’s Android smartphone market share only in North America will go beyond 25% this year, for the bra

It looks like MediaTek’s future is full of hope.

Also Read: MediaTek Helio G95 designed for premium 4G gaming smartphones aiming multitasking