Mediatek Schedules New Chipset Announcement for January 20

Onsa Mustafa Jan 11, 2021
Mediatek has been in news for its new powerful Dimensity line of smartphone chipsets. Now, MediaTek has announced that the new chipset is coming next week. On its Weibo profile, the Taiwanese company has scheduled an announcement for Januaüry 20. The event will see “brand new Dimensity products” with “superior technology.”

The company has not clarified what kind of platforms it will unveil. However, some rumours suggest that the MT6893 chipset will launch with codename “alps” and is said to be manufactured on a 6nm process.

Some reports claim that the new Dimensity chipset will be the one for flagship devices. It will come with an overclocked 3 GHz Cortex-A78 main CPU core. According to the AnTuTu listing, it will have a Mali-G77 CPU, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage support.

There are no words, whether the company will launch a single chipset or there will be a set of chipsets for flagship and mid range devices. Because, some leaks suggest that the company will also bring the new 5G-ready additions to the Dimensity 700-series and 800-series.

The company itself has not revealed any information regarding it. But we will surely get more information about the event in the coming days.

