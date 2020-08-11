Xiaomi is all ready to unveil the Mi 10 Ultra today. Now hours before its launch, Mi 10 Ultra has appeared on TENAA. The listing has revealed some key specs and image of the phone. TENAA listing has put down the curiosity a little bit as we can now see the design of the phone through the pics.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Appears on TENAA Hours Before Launch

The phone has appeared with the model number M2007J1SC on TENAA. The phone has a curved 6.67-inch display. The dimensions of the phone are 162.38 x 75.04 x 9.45mm. The TENAA listing has also confirmed that it will be a 5G phone. Moreover, the phone will have 4,300mAh battery. The image also shows the transparent back which will likely be a limited edition.

One of the most promising features of the phone is its 120W fast-charging. The company has labelled it as Mi Turbo Charge 10th Anniversary Edition. It will be the fastest charging phone on the market. Moreover, the phone will also have a camera design with its 120x zoom branding.

One of the confirm colours of the phone is black. Obviously, we will see more colour variants. Also, the phone will have a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for a selfie camera.

Xiaomi is going to unveil the phone today which is also the company’s 10th birthday. So, stay tuned for more updates. We will update you as soon as the phone gets launched.

