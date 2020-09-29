On the evening of Monday, the software giant Microsoft informed that a recent change it introduced likely prompted a major outage, affecting users’ access to various Microsoft 365 services which include Outlook.com, Microsoft Teams, etc.

The company said that it did not “observe an increase in successful connections” even after it rolled back the change to decrease the effect.

Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Users by Impacting Multiple Services

According to a twitter user,

A moment ago nothing was working, then I went into files in Teams and it was working, now nothing is working. Well, I guess now I have an excuse to not do work and watch TV.

In response, On it status page, Microsoft stated,

We’re pursuing mitigation steps for this issue. In parallel, we’re rerouting traffic to alternate systems to provide further relief to the affected users.

Similarly, one IT director told a news agency about his company’s employees that were locked out of all Office 365 services, including Outlook email.

Microsoft customers began reporting their inability to access Office 365 on Downdetector.com at around 5:20 pm and just after an hour, more than 18,000 posts documenting those problems had flocked the website that tracks cloud outages.

However, the company didn’t mention the number of users that were affected by this outage. Numerous other Twitter users lamented that the outage meant they could miss their job interviews and deadline for university assignments.

The Window developer also stated that they are working to assess other solutions while investigating the root cause of the outage.

