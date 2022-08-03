Here comes another lightweight app for users who do not have enough space on their devices. Microsoft has just launched the Outlook Lite Android app for low-end Android devices and regions with data connectivity issues. The app has a download size of less than 5MB. However, the size of the original Outlook app has more than 80MB.

Microsoft Outlook Lite is Now Available For Low-end Devices

Microsoft has launched this app for a number of countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela. The company is hopeful to bring this app to other countries in the future. The company has also added this app to its Office 365 roadmap. So it will definitely be available for a broader range of users.

Just like the original app, you can access emails, calendars and contacts for Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.

Just like other lite versions, this Lite app is also suitable to run on devices with less than 1GB RAM, and 2G or 3G network connectivity. Moreover, it will also consume less power.

“With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world empowering them to achieve more,” the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft is also testing a new Outlook app for Windows with a new design and collaborative features. Microsoft is not the only one who has launched the lite apps. There are plenty of other apps available including Facebook Lite, Instagram Lite, Twitter Lite and many more.

