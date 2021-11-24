Microsoft has unveiled a ‘Super Duper Secure Mode’ in the latest version of the Edge browser. It offers users greater protection against common vulnerabilities. Edge’s vulnerability research lead, Johnathan Norman, had first mentioned this feature in August in a blog post. Now he revealed on Twitter that the feature has been rolled out “secretly” in the latest version, 96.0.1054.29.

Microsoft unveils ‘Super Duper Secure Mode’ in Latest Version of Edge

The Super Duper Secure Mode – also known as SDSM – helps to lessen browser attacks by disabling the Just-In-Time component in V8. Basically, V8 is an open-source JavaScript engine that was developed by the Chromium Project for Google Chrome and Chromium web browser.

See Also: Patent Shows: Microsoft Could Work On Foldable Arc Mouse

JavaScript engines are “a remarkably difficult security challenge for browsers”, explained Norman, partly due to the use of the Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation, also known as speculative optimization.

This technology enables search engines to convert JavaScript into machine code just before it is executed. It then results in huge gains in speed and usability, but losses for security.

JIT engines are commonly found to be vulnerable to security bugs. According to Norman, the developers are more concerned to get fast browsing instead of security.

A few days ago, Microsoft rolled out Edge Dev update 97.0.1072.8 to Insiders. The latest build of Edge Dev includes a handful of new features, including support for smart history searches in the address bar.

Check Also: Microsoft Edge Gets Several New Features with Latest Update