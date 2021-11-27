Microsoft has finally started rolling out new Fluent Design-based emojis to Windows 11. The new emoji experience is based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design and it matches the modern look and feel of Windows 11. This new emoji pack also supports Unicode emoji version 13.1 or later.

The new emoji experience is rolling out with Windows 11 KB5007262 (Build 22000.348). It is a new optional cumulative update and it won’t download or install without the user’s permission.

Microsoft will not Release Windows 11 emojis to Windows 10

However, Microsoft has also revealed that it will not release Windows 11 emojis to Windows 10 users. It means, the emojis will remain exclusive to the new operating system, and Windows 10 users will not be getting any new emojis, at least for now. However, this could change in future.

Anyhow, if you want to get these emojis, you should update your Windows to Windows 11. If you want to know the key features of the new OS, here I have sorted out the key features for you.

Key Features of Microsoft Windows 11: