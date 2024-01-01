Most people talk about the latest and most expensive phones, but there are also lots of phones that are more affordable and still work well. Companies like Samsung have their A series of phones, and Lenovo-owned Motorola also produces affordable phones. Here are the rumors about the Moto G Play 2024 that’s going to be launched soon. It’s the next version of the Moto G Play 2023, which was already a pretty affordable phone.

The pictures of the new phone come from a famous leaker named Onleaks, who worked with a Czech publisher, Smartmania. If you look at the back of the phone, you’ll see that it has just one camera. Rumors claim that the camera has to be 50 MP. This is a bit different from the Moto G Play 2023, which had three cameras on the back. Also, the new phone has a big space for the flash right under the one camera it has.

Smartmania got some information about the new Moto G Play 2024 phone. It will keep the same 6.5-inch screen as the previous model. However, it will be even better with a clearer FHD+ resolution. It is an improvement from the old HD+ screen. The refresh rate, which makes the screen look smoother, will stay the same at 90 Hz. That’s pretty good, especially for a phone that’s not too expensive.

The upcoming Moto G Play 2024 might have a new and better processor. There are rumors that they might use a Qualcomm chip this time. The old Moto G Play 2023 had a MediaTek Helio G37, but now they might be changing it to a Qualcomm one. The new chip could make the phone work faster and smoother. Some people are also hoping that the new Moto G Play will have a feature called 5G. It will make the internet on the phone faster.

The Moto G Play 2024 is bringing back something many people missed: the 3.5mm headphone jack! This means you can use your headphones the way you used to. The phone will also keep the same big battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. That’s a lot of power, and it might let you use your phone for a whole day or even more without needing to charge it. However, there’s a small catch: the phone might come with the older Android 13 software, but there’s a chance it could get an update to the newer Android 14.

There is an important change happening to the Moto G Play (2024) that you should know about! Fingerprints are like a secret code that lets you into your phone. The fingerprint scanner has been moved from the back of the phone to the side, next to the power button. With this, you might be able to quickly open your phone. The US will be able to get the new Moto G Play, just like the 2023 model, and it should cost around $170. There may be more than one color to pick from, but the information that has been shared so far only confirms a cool Sapphire Blue model.