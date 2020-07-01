Motorola is Proud to Announce Two New Smartphones: E6s and G8 Lite

The US smartphone manufacturer Motorola proudly launched two new smartphones. Both smartphones come under the budget category with some impressive specifications and features. One phone is released under the E series and entitled as ‘Moto E6s’ while the other smartphone is launched under the G series, and called ‘Moto G8 lite’. I am going to quote all the exciting features and specifications of both smartphones.

MOTO E6s – Focus on the moment

BIG DISPLAY:

6.1” Water drop Notch Screen

Ultra-wide screen, less scrolling

You’ll love the fact that you can see so much and still hold the phone comfortably in one hand.

PERFORMANCE:

Fast Octa core Processor

Phone responds immediately to every touch, tap, and swipe.

MEMORY:

2GM RAM – 32GB ROM

Photos, and videos of your everyday memorable clicks with 256 GB microSD Card support.

CAMERA:

Dual Camera 13MP + 2MP

13MP MAIN CAMERA

Beautifully sharp photos, even in low light

2MP DEPTH CAMERA

Creative bokeh effects for depth mapping

5MP SELFIE CAMERA:

Creative bokeh effect, beautification mode, even out skin tones for a professional look

SECURITY:

Fingerprint scanner

MOTO G8 Power lite – Entertainment, energized

CAMERA:

TRIPLE MAIN CAMERAS with built in led flash

2MP Macro Camera

Get 5x closer than with a normal lens 2 MP, Fast and easy; get close-up shots without zooming and cropping

16MP CAMERA

16 MP main camera brings your subject into focus in the blink of an eye.

2MP DEPTH CAMERA

Depth camera works with the main camera to adjust depth of field, blurring the background for a professional-looking blur effect.

8MP Selfie Camera:

Screen flash lights up screen automatically for brighter selfies with shot optimization.

MAX DISPLAY:

6.5” HD+ Water drop Notch HD+ Screen

Sharp details in high definition 87% screen-to-body ratio provides immersive experience.

PERFORMANCE:

Quad Core Fast-Efficient processors

Using the power of AI, a powerful quad-core processors works more efficiently

MEMORY:

4GB RAM – 64GB ROM

Lag-free multitasking, Loads of storage space for all your apps and media.

SECURITY:

Fingerprint reader

Instantly unlock your phone without a password

MASSIVE BATTERY:

5000 mAh Battery

Power through today and into tomorrow on a single charge – 35 days stand by time

RRP:

22,999/-PKR

