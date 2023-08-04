According to some latest reports, Motorola is working on a mid-range smartphone, Moto G54 5G. The smartphone will come with many amazing features and specs. The device is internally codenamed Cancum 5G. However now, the latest leak revealed the key specs and colour options of Moto G54 5G. Here are the details.

The Moto G54 5G has a centre-aligned punch-hole display with a thick top and bottom bezel. The device will feature a 6.5-inch screen bearing an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 360-degree video of the smartphone reveals a squarish camera module on the back panel. It has a power button on the right side that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Moto G54 5G Specs and Colour Options Leaked

Additionally, the Moto G54 5G will feature a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera and the secondary sensor remains a mystery. Moreover, the phone will have a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper. The device will pack various camera features.

Under the hood, the Moto G54 5G will reportedly come with a 5G-compatible processor. However, the exact chipset has not been revealed. It will pack up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for fast charging.

The Moto G54 5G will ship with Android 13 out of the box. It will feature stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound.

Moreover, the Moto G54 5G will be available in Ambrosia, Ballad Blue, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space colours. We will get more details about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

See Also: Motorola Moto G14 Debuts With FHD+ Display & 5000mAh Battery